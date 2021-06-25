UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 4,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $398.87 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $285.82 and a one year high of $425.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.16. The stock has a market cap of $376.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

