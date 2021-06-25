United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 979,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 833,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.54.

About United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

