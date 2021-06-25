United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.14 and the lowest is $4.22. United Rentals posted earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.86. 34,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $139.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.93.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

