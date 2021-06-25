Unicly Genesis Collection Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $164,494.12 and approximately $5,628.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00047665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00101006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00164998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,707.64 or 0.98997196 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.