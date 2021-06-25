UMA (UMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32.23 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $8.24 or 0.00025107 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $501.51 million and $32.23 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00580581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038372 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,816,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,883,617 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

