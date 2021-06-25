Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $196,528.50 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ULTA stock opened at $351.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.94.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

