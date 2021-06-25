UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

