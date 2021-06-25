UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

