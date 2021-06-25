UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

NWL opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

