UBS Group AG Sells 19,700 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Raven Industries worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RAVN. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CJS Securities cut Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.