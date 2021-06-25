UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 164.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Lemonade worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a PE ratio of -29.20. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

