UBS Group AG Grows Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 215.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of BigCommerce worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,412.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,553 shares of company stock worth $9,349,574. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

