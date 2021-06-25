U and I Group (LON:UAI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday.

U and I Group stock opened at GBX 91.11 ($1.19) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.50. U and I Group has a one year low of GBX 50.97 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

In other news, insider Richard Upton acquired 94,639 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £90,853.44 ($118,700.60). Also, insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of U and I Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 128,079 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,984.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, develops, invests in, and trades real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

