Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-6.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Shares of TYL opened at $446.05 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.22.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

