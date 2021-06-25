Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) versus MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and MP Materials’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.24 $406.29 million N/A N/A MP Materials $134.31 million 44.37 -$21.83 million $0.22 158.64

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 41.38% 7.31% 4.60% MP Materials N/A 5.56% 3.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Turquoise Hill Resources and MP Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 3 4 0 2.57 MP Materials 0 2 4 0 2.67

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus price target of $22.58, suggesting a potential upside of 30.24%. MP Materials has a consensus price target of $38.08, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than MP Materials.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats MP Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

