Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.41

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 39777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

