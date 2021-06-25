Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 3,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 37,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

