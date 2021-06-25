TrustSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $71.30 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $71.30 million and $2.06 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.00581645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039071 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,378 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

