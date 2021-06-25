Truist Securities Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $130.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

NYSE:SPG opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

