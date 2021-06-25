Truist Securiti Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Everi in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

NYSE EVRI opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

