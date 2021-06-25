Truist Securiti Comments on Simon Property Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.62 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after purchasing an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

