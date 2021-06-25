Truist Raises IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $105.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

NYSE:INFO opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

