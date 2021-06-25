Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NYSE TFC opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

