TrueFeedBack Market Cap Reaches $9.99 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $95,150.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00581280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038794 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

