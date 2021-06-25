Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.01

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 12598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several research firms have commented on TGI. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 104,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

