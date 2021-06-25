TriCo Bancshares to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%.

TCBK opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.46. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

