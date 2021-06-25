Tribe Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $151.49 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

