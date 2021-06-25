Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

