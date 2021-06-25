Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Insiders sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

