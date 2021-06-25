Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $167.04 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

