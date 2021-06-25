Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.18 Million in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $152.10 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.