Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.02 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

