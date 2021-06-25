Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.43 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,250 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

