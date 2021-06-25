Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,486 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 117.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.14. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.