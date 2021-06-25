Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $188.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.57. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

