Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

TRVN opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.