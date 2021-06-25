Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPRKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

