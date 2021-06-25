TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.51

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 370704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.70.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

