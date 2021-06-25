Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,886 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,786% compared to the typical daily volume of 206 call options.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of GMTX opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.