Traders Purchase High Volume of W. R. Berkley Call Options (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 792 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,367% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

WRB stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

