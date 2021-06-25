Traders Buy Large Volume of Truist Financial Put Options (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,554 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,582% compared to the typical volume of 449 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.
In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TFC stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.