Traders Buy Large Volume of Truist Financial Put Options (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,554 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,582% compared to the typical volume of 449 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

