Traders Buy Large Volume of Philip Morris International Call Options (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 53,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,024% compared to the average volume of 2,531 call options.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

