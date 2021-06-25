Traders Buy High Volume of Garmin Call Options (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,558 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the average volume of 132 call options.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Garmin by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

