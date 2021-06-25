Traders Buy High Volume of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Put Options (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 754 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.10 million, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.