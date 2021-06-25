Todd R. Morgenfeld Sells 64,339 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90.

Pinterest stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 323.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

