Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU) fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 169,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,006,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Tlou Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £13.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.81.

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

