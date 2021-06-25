The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Vitec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

Shares of The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,355.55. The Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of £639.21 million and a P/E ratio of -119.40.

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

