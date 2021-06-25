The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.86.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$87.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at C$3,966,527.81. Insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 over the last 90 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

