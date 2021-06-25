The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Cut by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,379,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,699,000 after buying an additional 967,938 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 16,894.8% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 45,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,225,527 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $742,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 204,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,134. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.