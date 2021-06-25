The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.44.

NYSE:SMG opened at $191.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $127.24 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

