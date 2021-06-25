The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 685.10 ($8.95). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 678.60 ($8.87), with a volume of 1,620,685 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 648.13 ($8.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 653.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 6.05 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

